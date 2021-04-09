ENTERTAINMENT

Loving ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier”s Wyatt Russell? Watch these movies now – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Loving 'Falcon and Winter Soldier''s Wyatt Russell? Watch these movies now – Film Daily

You have to be pretty brave to follow in the footsteps of Chris Evans as Captain America. Those are some mighty big shoes to fill, and it doesn’t help that Wyatt Russell’s character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems designed to fail miserably at being the new Cap. Of course, that’s what makes Russell’s John Walker so compelling to watch: it’s a Captain-America-themed trainwreck and we can’t look away!

We only have two weeks ahead of us before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends its run and we’re left to wonder when Wyatt Russell will show up in the MCU next – assuming he survives the next two episodes of the show. So what to do to quench this newly awakened Wyatt-thirst spreading throughout the world?

Fear not! We have a few movie recommendations that should help you cope with the time in between new John Walker appearances. Also, there’s no way they’d kill Wyatt Russell’s super soldier so soon after introducing him, right? He needs to become the USAgent and all that!

Contents hide
1 22 Jump Street
2 Everybody Wants Some!!
3 Goon: Last of the Enforcers
4 Overlord

22 Jump Street

The sequel to the surprisingly popular 21 Jump Street marks Wyatt Russell’s official breakthrough into the mainstream. How do we know that? Because the young actor was nominated for the 16th Teen Choice Awards, in the category of “Choice Movie: Breakout Star”. And even though Russell ended up losing to Ansel Elgort and his two-punch of The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent, we all knew who the real winner was.

22 Jump Street gave us a Wyatt Russell who was charming enough to disrupt the friendship between Jonah Hill & Channing Tatum’s undercover detectives, and shady enough to make us wonder if he was the movie’s villain all along. In the end, while Hill & Tatum’s characters were able to mend their relationship, audiences were unable to shake off the spell Russell put them under.

Everybody Wants Some!!

Richard Linklater’s underrated nostalgia trip to the 80s gave Wyatt Russell a chance to shine among its ensemble cast. Russell’s Charlie Willoughby doesn’t even get to stick around for the whole movie (we won’t spoil why, because it’s a doozy of a reveal), but the actor makes such an impression that you’ll find yourself missing Willoughby long after he’s gone.

Everybody Wants Some!! follows the adventures of a Texas college baseball team a few days before the semester begins. It’s basically a hangout movie, a bunch of dudes chillin’, talking about girls, going to the occasional party, and doing baseball stuff every now & then. Wyatt Russell excels at playing the wiser-beyond-his-years Willoughby – a character many have interpreted as a stand-in for Linklater himself.

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Fun fact: before dedicating his life to acting, and waaaaay before he was an MCU super soldier, Wyatt Russell was a hockey player. The future New Cap had to quit the sport due to injuries, but his hockey experiences have come in handy in a few of his film projects. Case in point, this sequel to the 2011 sports comedy Goon, in which Russell gets to play the nemesis to Seann William Scott’s protagonist.

You could argue that, being the son of Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell was always destined for the big screen. Still, there’s an alternate timeline where he didn’t suffer major injuries and continued playing hockey and maybe he cameoed in Goon: Last of the Enforcers for fun, but never truly pursued acting. In that timeline, it’s entirely possible John Walker would be played by Zac Efron.

Overlord

If there’s a Wyatt Russell movie that foreshadows his future role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s most definitely this zombie horror war flick. Russell plays Corporal Lewis Ford, a paratrooper and explosives expert leading a secret mission in Nazi territory during World War II. To call the character Captain-American-esque is an understatement.

The film offers plenty of thrills and opportunities for Wyatt Russell to show how much of a [email protected] he can be (did we mention there are Nazi zombies in this movie?), and we wouldn’t be surprised if this ended up working as his unofficial MCU audition.  Now, will we ever see John Walker fight the undead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We can only hope.

Do you have a favorite Wyatt Russell role we haven’t mentioned? Let us know in the comments!

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
832
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
831
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
797
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
774
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
766
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
752
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
723
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
700
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
652
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
652
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top