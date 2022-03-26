Lovlina Borgohain bats for sports science to make India a sporting powerhouse | Boxing News

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain feels that the country’s athletes need a thorough scientific approach in training so that Indian players can win more medals in big tournaments like Olympics.

Lovlina was speaking on the opening day of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) global sports summit ‘Scorecard 2022’ to discuss how India can make great strides in sports with the convergence of sports, investment and technology.

“I believe that India has a lot of talent and Indian athletes are some of the most hardworking athletes in the world. I think…

Read Full News