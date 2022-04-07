Low-income Canadians should focus on housing measures in federal budget, expert says

According to the Real Estate Association of Canada (CREA), the average price of a home in Canada rose 20 percent over the past year to more than $800,000 — a reason housing is a hot topic ahead of Thursday’s budget.

The Liberal government is proposing a slew of measures to ease the burden on homebuyers by spending more than $4 billion on housing funds to build new homes, tax credits for first-time homebuyers, and convert vacant offices into condominiums. money for

But low-income families are facing the biggest crisis right now, said a housing policy expert and a senior research fellow at Carleton University in Ottawa, and that should be reflected in the upcoming budget.

“It’s not as politically appealing as saying you’re going to help …