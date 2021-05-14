Low-touch dining experiences go high-tech on the Seacoast – Seacoastonline.com

Show Caption Hide Caption Contactless travel: How the pandemic has changed travel Airports and airlines are taking contactless traveling to a new level with touchless parking and check-in services. Staff Video, USA TODAY

Car keys, mask, hand sanitizer. OK, I’m ready for my next dining experience. Oh, not quite. First, I have to make sure I have a QR code reader app downloaded on my smartphone because now, many restaurants offer new ways to see a menu, order and pay the bill, all designed to keep us safer from those COVID-19 cooties. On second thought, I’ll ditch those car keys and open up that Lyft app instead.

Shopping & dining

Ordering up our groceries and restaurant meals online and either having them delivered or ready for pickup was part of our technology repertoire before the pandemic, but while inside dining and that familiar restaurant experience is coming back, many have made dining at home on restaurant dishes a more frequent occurrence than pre-pandemic. That makes sense. It’s just one example of how our lifestyle has changed permanently.

What I didn’t expect was how quickly restaurants stepped up to help diners feel safer by offering all these high-tech ways to keep down the likelihood of sharing surfaces. On a recent brewery taproom trip with my cousin in Brooklyn, we accessed the menu through an app, ordered and paid the bill, even adding to the order after her husband showed up. Thankfully, our server still checked in with us and explained each beer in my flight of hazy IPAs. I didn’t feel like I missed out on one of the essential aspects of restaurant dining, the comfort of hospitality.

‘Best jazz room in the country’: Jimmy’s On Congress promises top acts, top quality sound

Airports

I certainly do feel that way in an airport though. In the Houston airport last month, I sat at a bar to get a nosh and a cocktail between flights, wondering why I had to order from a kiosk when the bartender was right there. No interaction, no talking about which bourbon to use in my Manhattan. Of course, those protocols were in place long before COVID, and I get it. It’s an airport. There needs to be efficiency, but I missed that interaction.

I have used absolutely no cash in the past month. I’ve paid for everything using a debit card or Venmo, touching that card to a reader or swiping away, no counting out bills or picking out the right coins. And while I do miss holding and poring over a menu like it’s a great work of literature, I do get how these app menus keep us safer.

Nearly $2,000 for studio: Is West End Yards rent too high, even for pricey Portsmouth?

Restaurants & bars

Many Seacoast restaurants are embracing this tech. WHYM Craft Pub & Brewery in Hampton has electronic menus and an option to be completely self-serve including online ordering and paying while dining in through the locally-founded and owned EverySity platform which provides touchless solutions and helps restaurants go green at the same time with a QR-code accessed app. The Rosa, The Office Lounge and The Roundabout also use their platform.

You’ll find app accessed menu and payment options at Stalk, Great Rhythm Brewery and Throwback Brewery as well. At Ciao Trattoria and Wine Bar in Durham, they offer both QR code and an old school tangible menu as well because as one Facebook poster noted, “It’s fine for me because I’m 29 and have a smartphone, but what if my grandpa wanted to go out to eat … he wouldn’t be able to access the menu via phone. I’m sure they have some physical menus on hand.” Indeed, The Rosa has a QR code menu, but also will provide a regular menu.

Shalimar in Portsmouth and Anneke Jans in Kittery are also using technology to decrease points of contact. And as another Facebook poster pointed out, there’s a rampant staffing shortage and these apps, which eliminate some steps, may decrease the need to hire as many people.

Bringing Guadalajara to North Hampton: Los Cantaros serves authentic Mexican favorites

Others say that a smartphone menu is too small to read or that they like holding a menu in their hands. I get that, too. The look of a menu, the design, the word craft are all part of the experience for me. Otis in Exeter gives guests paper menus, but as soon as diners make their choices, those menus are taken away and disposed of, so you get the safety and the tangible menu at the same time.

Some worry that locally-owned restaurants will become like those big chains with card readers on the table and those airport tablet kiosks which completely eliminate the need for a server, just a “runner” who delivers your food and drink and goes on to the next.

If restaurateurs can keep the hospitality aspect and that personal touch while making menu, ordering and paying the check touchless, I’m fine with all the new tech and I’m eager to see what’s next. I still need the banter and connection, the poetic description of my dish or glass of wine, but I’ll have my QR code app at the ready.

The Dish

A few years ago I wrote about Dan Doyon, a Navy vet who created a tasty bottled cocktail, Flying Fortress Red Head. The pre-mixed cocktail is made up of neutral grain spirit, added to a base of cranberry and apple with several spices, including cinnamon and clove. My colleague Karen Dandurant wrote a great article about the spirit last year about Dan’s battle with cancer and that now, Red Head is being distributed through the NH state liquor outlets. Well, Eileen Doyon emailed to let me know that Dan’s is doing well in his cancer battle and Flying Fortress Red Head is available for your sipping pleasure and even for using in recipes. For the warmer weather, I think it will be great with club soda and a squeeze of lemon. Find out more here: flyingfortressspirits.com and facebook.com/flyingfortressspirits

Rachel Forrest is a former restaurant owner, reviewer and Seacoast resident, who now lives in Austin, Texas and Belize. She can be reached at [email protected]