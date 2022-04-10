Low turnout so far in first round of French presidential election – Politico

The turnout is much lower than in previous years as France votes on Sunday in the first round of its presidential election.

The figures released by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the country a demonstration As of 5 p.m. local time, 65 percent of voters had voted – about 4.4 percentage points lower than the 69.4 percent who had voted by this point during the last election in 2017, when Emmanuel Macron eventually won in the second round.

Nevertheless, participation so far remains well above the record trough of 58.45 percent at this time in 2002.

Voting will close at 8 pm, when the first exit polls will also be published.

President Macron and his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen are clearly leading among the 12 candidates.