Lowell Police Department will recognize Autism Approval Month

LOWELL – Acting Superintendent Barry Gollner would like to share that the Lowell Police Department will recognize April as Autism Acceptance Month, with events to increase awareness and acceptance on the autism spectrum.

Lowell Police will identify on April 2 World Autism Awareness Day By participating in “Light Up Blue”, a nationwide event in which participants across the US display blue lights to identify people with autism spectrum disorder.

Since 2017, when Lowell’s Cindy Muchin contacted Lowell Police about attending the event, Lowell Police has issued a special order for officers who can safely pull over at 7:30 p.m. and can activate its blue cruiser lights for 60 seconds. Muchin’ sons are on Kyle…