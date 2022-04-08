Lowe’s 10 NBA Things – Joel Embiid Dimes, Ridiculous Lobs From Luka Doncic And The Truth About Nikola Jokic’s Defense

It’s Friday – the last day of the regular season! —and you know what that means: We explore 10 more things from the world of the NBA, including nifty dimes from Joel Embiid, mastery from Luka Doncic, Jason Tatum reaching basketball nirvana, and end-of-season fashion advice Is.

Praises for Embiid’s superior passing have focused on the domineering assets in which he dominates the action – directing the cutter, triggering the swerve, hitting the crosscourt pass. He is clocking a career-best 4.2 dimes, and his turnover rate drops with each season. He is indeed a majestic force.

But notice inside-out slingshots, in which the ball leaves Embiid’s hands almost the moment he touches it.

One of the keys to being a great passer – especially a great post passer – is understanding when to catch the ball…