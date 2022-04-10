Lowry finished fourth at the Masters, Schaffler advanced to the final round by three ahead of Smith

Lowry finished fourth at the Masters, Schaffler advanced to the final round by three ahead of Smith

Updated 12 hours ago

Shane Lowry enjoyed a fine start in the third round of the Masters at Augusta, but finished with 73 as leader Scotty Scheffler continued to control Cameron Smith with a three-shot lead.

World number one Scheffler, who was five clear overnight, was ahead by six shots at a stage in his third round, but faced a difficult nine in his final seven holes, including four bogeys with two birdies.

He hit a wild drive on 18 but took an unstoppable lie and achieved a fine result with a bogey in the conditions. This left him with 71 for the day and -9 for the tournament, three ahead of Australian player Smith, who is second at -6, having taken four shots in a hugely impressive round of 68 today.

only seven…


Read Full News