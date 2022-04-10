Lowry finished fourth at the Masters, Schaffler advanced to the final round by three ahead of Smith

Shane Lowry enjoyed a fine start in the third round of the Masters at Augusta, but finished with 73 as leader Scotty Scheffler continued to control Cameron Smith with a three-shot lead.

World number one Scheffler, who was five clear overnight, was ahead by six shots at a stage in his third round, but faced a difficult nine in his final seven holes, including four bogeys with two birdies.

He hit a wild drive on 18 but took an unstoppable lie and achieved a fine result with a bogey in the conditions. This left him with 71 for the day and -9 for the tournament, three ahead of Australian player Smith, who is second at -6, having taken four shots in a hugely impressive round of 68 today.

only seven…