Lowry leads his Miami Heat to 114-109 win over Raptors in emotional comeback

TORONTO – Kyle Lowry fell in love with the Toronto Raptors crowd. And then he led his Miami Heat to victory.

TORONTO – Kyle Lowry fell in love with the Toronto Raptors crowd. And then he led his Miami Heat to victory.

The former Raptors, who were brought in with an emotional pre-game video and a long standing ovation in their first game at the Scotiabank Arena in more than two years, have the chance to lead the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. Had 16 points and 10 assists. 114-109 win over Toronto.

“What the world meant to me was fans show their appreciation, applaud me like this, get on the field with some of my former teammates, my brothers,” Lowry said. “The first time is always special. Don’t you forget it.”

Fred VanWallet had 29 points,…