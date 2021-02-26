LATEST

Loyola vs. Southern Illinois College Basketball Game Preview

Loyola Rumblers vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Loyola vs. Southern Illinois Broadcasting

Date: Friday, February 26
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Location: Joseph J. Gentile Arena, Chicago, IL
Network: CBS Sports Network

Loyola (19-4) vs. Southern Illinois (11-11) Game Preview

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

This is a tight Saluki team that doesn’t make too many mistakes, foul a ton, and doesn’t give a whole slew of easy points.

It’s not a high-powered scoring team, but that’s fine – it does a good job of keeping the games close and in control with their style. This is usually fine with three – but not recently – it is moving the ball around nicely to take easy shots, and …

Why would loyola win

Southern Illinois simply does not score enough.

This is not a high-powered shooting team and is painfully inconsistent – just getting up to 40% is not for anyone. It lost four of its last six matches and 11 of its last 15 as the scoring is not yet in place.

On the other hand, Loyola is one of the best shooting teams in the country and is one of the best defensively in the Missouri Valley. It will have no problem playing at the speed of SIU, it should be hard pressed in the last few minutes, and …

What is going to happen

Expect nothing. This is the first of two games that Missouri Valley is doing in a back-to-back manner on Saturday.

Be shocked if this is some kind of scoring-fest. It will be a defensive, slow, low scoring game with Loyola doing a great job with this style.

Loyola vs. Southern Illinois Prediction, Line

Loyola 67, Southern Illinois 54
Row: Loyola-19, O / U: 123
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: above freezing temperature
1: Zoom callers from Florida, Cabo etc.

