LPC’s World Autism Awareness Day message

President of Little People of the Caribbean (Lpc), Youth and Persons Living with Disabilities Advocate Juante Kirby Statement on Autism Awareness Day. Under the Theme: “Inclusive Quality Education for All”

Saturday 2nd April, 2022

Each year, people around the world take time to observe the millions of people living with autism. On this day

I speak out against discrimination and stereotyping and celebrate the diversity of our global community.

This disorder can strike anyone, anywhere. Our responsibility, as a community — as a single human family– is to respond with care and commitment.

Too often, people with autism and other disabilities are stigmatized. We must counter such discrimination at every turn. Our approach must be the precise opposite: mainstreaming by…