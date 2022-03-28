Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG Playing 11 Against GT (Predicted)- IPL 2022, Match 04, GT vs LSG. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), like the Gujarat Titans, will be playing their first season of the IPL. Former Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul will captain the new franchise in the IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants drafted opener KL Rahul, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and all-rounder Marcus Stoins to their team before the IPL 2022 mega auction.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

In Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants have a formidable opening pair. Lucknow Super Giants also boast a solid Indian core in the likes of batters KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, all-rounders Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, pacer Avesh Khan and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, all of whom are almost guaranteed to be…