LSG vs CSK 2022: Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants aim to bounce back from opening losses | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants both endured losses in their opening matches of IPL 2022. While it was a crushing 6-wicket defeat for CSK against Kolkata Knight Riders, LSG lost an edge-of-the-seat thriller to Gujarat Titans. A common factor in their defeats was the failure of the top-order, and Chennai as well as Lucknow would look to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium when they square off on Thursday.Interestingly, the first four matches in this year’s IPL have been won by teams chasing and it is evident that dew is playing a factor in the outcome of matches. Both CSK and LSG lost their opening games after batting first, and they are likely to prefer the chase if the coin falls in their favour.