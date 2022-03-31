LSG vs CSK- Chennai Super Kings’ Predicted Playing XI Against Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Match 7

Chennai Super Kings will battle against Lucknow Super Giants in their next game of IPL 2022. The CSK vs LSG match will take place on March 31 (Thursday) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul is the skipper of Lucknow while CSK is led by Ravindra Jadeja.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

CSK lost their previous game to Kolkata Knight Riders while Lucknow Super Giants lost their previous match to Gujarat Titans. Now, both teams will aim to win their next game at any cost. Ahead of CSK vs LSG clash, here we talk about Chennai Super Kings’ predicted playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 Teams | IPL News and Updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Rankings | ICC Players Rankings

LSG vs CSK- Chennai Super Kings’ Predicted Playing XI Against…