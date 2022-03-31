LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates & More for Today’s IPL Match

Preview:

Lucknow Super Giants will clash against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the 7th match of the IPL 2022 on Thursday. Super Giants had set massive expectations with the kind of players they had bought but they lost their opening game against Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the final over of the match. They had control over the match for the most part however leaked runs at the death which went against them. Lokesh Rahul needs to be more proactive while making decisions on the field.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand weren’t at their best in the inaugural match of the tournament, they lost to 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets. They lost 5 wickets inside 11…