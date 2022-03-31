LSG vs CSK- Lucknow Super Giants’ Predicted Playing XI Against Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Match 7

Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in the next match of IPL 2022. The LSG vs CSK match is scheduled to take place on March 31 (Thursday) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul is the skipper of LSG while Ravindra Jadeja is captain of CSK.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

In their last match, Lucknow lost to Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings lost their previous match to Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, both the teams will be eager to bag a victory in their next game. Ahead of LSG vs CSK match, here we take a glance at Lucknow Super Giants’ predicted playing XI In the match.

IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 Teams | IPL News and Updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Rankings | ICC Players Rankings

LSG vs CSK- Lucknow Super Giants’…