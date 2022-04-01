LSG vs CSK: Watch – Moeen Ali Gets His Stumps Rattled By Avesh Khan Who Then Celebrates Aggressively

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan was all fired up in his celebrations when he castled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, Moeen Ali, with a straight one after Ali was getting dangerous with his hitting in the ongoing 7th match of the IPL 2022 tournament at the Brabourne Stadium on March 31, 2022.

LSG captained by KL Rahul came into this match licking their wounds after being defeated by Gujarat Titans (GT) in a match they will feel they bottled. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja’s debut as the CSK captain fell flat as they were outplayed and outclassed by Shreyas Iyer’s debut as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain at Wankhede.

Therefore, this match was important for both teams as they wanted to get onto the points table. Lucknow…