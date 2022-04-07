LSG vs DC Highlights, IPL 2022: De Kock shines as Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets

Apr 07, 2022 11:40 PM IST
With their third win of the season, the LSG have jumped to second spot with an NRR of 0.256. The Capitals, meanwhile, remain seventh; however, their NRR is now in the negative (-0.116).
Apr 07, 2022 11:32 PM IST
A hat-trick of wins for the Super Giants! They win by six wickets. Badoni hits the winning runs as he smashes a fuller delivery from Shardul over extra cover.
DC endure a second-successive loss of the season.
Apr 07, 2022 11:31 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Updates, LSG vs DC: Scores level
Ayush Badoni with a brilliant cover drive on the third ball of the over! Outside the off stump and a full toss, and all Badoni needed was to guide this through the cover.
1 needed off 3 balls
Apr 07, 2022 11:28 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Hooda…
