LSG vs DC: Watch – Kuldeep Yadav Dismisses Quinton De Kock Right After Rishabh Pant Says “Isko Tu Hi Out Karega Kullu”

Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) is one hell of a motivator from behind the stumps, as his word encouraged left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav enough for him to dismiss Quinton de Kock in the LSG vs DC clash of the IPL 2022 on April 7, 2022.

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first. Lucknow made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Manish Pandey. On the other hand, DC made three changes with David Warner, Anrich Nortje, and Sarfaraz Khan coming in.

Prithvi Shaw top-scored with 61 runs in 34 balls with 9 fours and 2 sixes. With Delhi Capitals in a bit of bother, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan got together 75 unbeaten runs for the 4th wicket and smashed some much-needed…