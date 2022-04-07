LSG vs DC: Watch – Ravi Bishnoi Castles Rovman Powell With The Wrong-Un’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi breached through the defences of Delhi Capitals (DC) West Indian recruit, Rovman Powell, during their game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

After Prithvi Shaw’s 34-ball 61 at the top, DC went through a slump when the spinners came on. Both Krishnappa Gowtham and Bishnoi bowled brilliantly and ensured the run rate was never an issue.

The pressure of dot balls finally showed on Powell, who was struggling on 3 off 9 balls. His misery came to an end when Bishnoi landed one right outside off stump and whizzed past the gap between Powell’s bat and ball.

It was the perfect dismissal for a leg spinner and Bishnoi was expectedly delighted. From 67/0 in 7.2 overs, DC proceeded to slump…