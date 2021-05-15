LSH VS FCS Match-1 Live Score Dream11 Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Strikers Vs Hikers Playing XI







The wait is over as Vincy Premier League T10 is all set with its exciting cricket matches. Yes, all the admirers of this particular sport will get a heavy dose of entertainment through the scheduled matches in the league. It would be the first match that will commence between LSH and FCS. The teams’ full names are La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers respectively. They will lock horns with each other on 15th May 2021 at 9 PM. Going by the local time, it will get telecasted at 11:30 AM. Arnos Vale Ground will be the pitch for Match-1.

Both the participating teams are defending champions and will look forward to starting the league with a desirable victory in their respective accounts. The second edition of the anticipated league has excited many as which team scores run and grabs the appealing points would be the highlight of this tonight match. Taking a view at their previous gameplay, Hikers consists more chances of victory than the other team. However, Strikers will also leave no chance to dominate their opponent team and gain the points on the scorecard. Let’s check the Match Details and Playing XI of the said match.

League- Vincy Premier League T10

Match- LSH VS FCS

Date- 15th May 2021

Time- 9 PM

Venue- Arnos Vale Ground

Hikers would be the team to emerge out as the winners in today’s match. So, the Dream11 Prediction for Match-1 is for Soufriere Hikers. Since they had lifted the anticipated trophy in the last season, they grab the chance to become the winner tonight as well. Previously, the team has gained victories consecutive seven times out of their 8 scheduled matches. In the final match, they eventually lifted the trophy as they defeated Salt Pond Breakers. It was one of a kind where two mightiest teams clashed.

PLAYING XI:

Soufriere Hikers: Atticus Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

On another side, Charlotte Strikers couldn’t register good gameplay in the previous edition. Out of 8 matches, Strikers only won only one match. Though their chances are low for victory tonight, they will still try to grab a win in the opening match. Let’s see what would be the result of tonight’s match. Whether Hikers continue to dominate Strikers or the latter turn the table. Catch LSH VS FCS Live Score and Scorecard on our site.