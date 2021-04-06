LATEST

LSU Adds Another Stud 4-Star WR to Elite 2022 Class

LSU Adds Another Stud 4-Star WR to Elite 2022 Class
AJ Johnson has proven he is one of the best recruits in Louisiana.

The New Orleans native has looked incredible at Isidore Newman High School, and will soon get his chance to play college football close to home.

Johnson, a four-star wide receiver for the 2022 recruiting class, will take his talents to Baton Rouge and suit up for the LSU Tigers.

WR AJ Johnson Commits to LSU

Given his four-star rating by 247Sports Composite, it’s not surprising to see his strong offer list. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Virginia all called the high school standout.

LSU football, of course, is trying to return to the College Football Playoff in short order and head coach Ed Orgeron is hoping his new-look wide receiver corps will do just enough to propel the offense forward.

Johnson will be joining Aaron Anderson and Decoldest Crawford in Baton Rouge in 2022, and this group has the potential to do great things against their future NCAA and SEC opponents.

WR AJ Johnson Highlights

Wide receiver AJ Johnson joined Isidore Newman as a junior in 2020 after playing at Eleanor McMain High School. Johnson currently catches passes from Arch Manning, who is obviously another prospect with serious NFL aspirations.

Last season, the wideout generated 587 receiving yards and caught six touchdowns.

Johnson is already 6-foot-4, and there is always the chance he keeps growing. He is a great basketball player as well. His agility and athleticism have served him well on both the football field and the basketball court.

The LSU Tigers have a lot of potential for success. Most of their players from the 2019 national title team may be off to greener pastures, but this team still has plenty of talent.

AJ Johnson still has some time left in high school, but he will undoubtedly be an impact performer for the Tigers soon enough.

