LSU Guard Javonte Smart to Enter 2021 NBA Draft

For the second straight day, an LSU men’s basketball player has announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Junior guard Javonte Smart took to his Instagram account on Thursday to make the announcement. He joins forward Trendon Watford who made his decision public on Wednesday.

Smart said on his Instagram post: “First I want to thank God for the many blessings upon me! To the LSU coaches, managers, and teammates (brothers) I thank you for an amazing three years. I, along with my family, have decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft with an agent. Thank you all for the many prayers and support!!!”

Just like Watford, Waters has hired an agent, which basically ends his time with the Tigers program.

The former Scotlandville Hornet scored over 1,000 points in his three years at LSU.

This past season Smart was an All-SEC Second Team selection, averaging 16 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He was also third in the Southeastern Conference in three-point percentage shooting at 42.1%.

Smart helped the Tigers to the second round of this year’s NCAA tournament. The team beat St. Bonaventure in the first game before bowing out of the tournament after a loss to Michigan.