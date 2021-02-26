LSU vs. Arkansas College Basketball Game Preview

LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

LSU vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Location: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Network: ESPN2

LSU (14-7) vs. Arkansas (18-5) Game Preview

Why would lsu win

Let’s call a 91-78 loss to Georgia for an aberration.

The continuation of the offense continues with the ability pumping in the inside and outside points, but the Tigers could not hit against three or claims from the line.

Now, the defense is not going to be anything great, but as long as it is able to keep hitting about 47% off the field, it will recover – and it appears to be the deal.

The Tigers won their final 13 games while making 45% or more shots from the field, and they were not when they survived the season 0-6.

Arkansas has allowed 44% or more in each of its final three games and 43% or more in eight of its last nine games.

Why Arkansas will win

LSU’s board is about to be laid.

Arkansas comes with enough defensive pressure to become an issue for an LSU offense that doesn’t move it all around, but the real key is the ability to hit the glass.

The Tigers may have scoring firepower, but no one in the SEC wins the game in more prominent fashion than the Hogs, including an 81-66 win over Alabama a few days ago. They lead the league in scoring margins, win their last eight SEC games, and …

What is going to happen

They trailed LSU 92-76 in mid-January. And why?

They were destroyed on the boards, did not shoot well, and allowed the Tigers to hit 52% from the field. Expect everything that is around this time.

LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 82, LSU 77

Row: Arkansas-4, O / U: 160.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

