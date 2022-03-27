Lt Governor addresses sportspersons, sports officials at first-ever National Archery Championship held in J&K

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today Addressed players, sports officials at the first National Archery Championship held at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said that the great sport of pageantry honors skill, concentration and endurance. He said, ‘It is the spirit of the game more than winning or losing that defines the true spirit of this game.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, with adequate resources and strength, efforts are being made to accomplish this.