Barcelona have survived a loss of points in injury time while visiting low-flyer Levante. Against La Liga’s number nineteen, the Catalans were leading 2–2, but this was not counted on Luc de Jong. The SuperSub came to the line six minutes before the end and led his team to victory in extra time.

As a result, Barcelona remain in second place, twelve points behind leaders Real Madrid, but with one match credit.

The difference in rankings – Levante is the last – was barely noticeable on the field. Levante had the most chances in the first half and it was a small miracle that they remained 0-0. The agile Jose Luis Morales was especially a scourge for Barcelona’s defence. After 26 minutes he cut through the defense and appeared to score, but was saved by goalkeeper Mark ter Stegen.

dry penalty

The second half was the penalty half. Levante got no less than three. The son, Levante’s left back, ran into the arm of Dani Alves and …