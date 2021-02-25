‘Luca Doncic is starred like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant’: Rick Carlisle compares his franchise star’s mentality to some of the NBA’s greatest. sport

Rick Carlisle made some reviews of Luca Donsick, comparing his ‘wiring’ with NBA veterans such as LeBron James, Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant.

There is no one who is not enchanted by the game of Luca Doncic. For the last 3 years, Luca has proved to be a deadly aggressor, who can score the ball at will and engage his teammates.

On Tuesday night, Doncic had an outstanding performance to defeat Jenson Tatum and the Celtics. The 6-foot-7 point guard had two unprecedented clutch shots from the Boston Celtics to secure a 110–107 victory.

His game-high 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists left many speechless after an incredible performance. Rick Carlis said:

“The wiring of people like Luca Donsik, Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, people who are focused on this laser like in these situations, it’s hard to explain how they feel[s] Work.”

“But the few years I’ve seen – and it’s now over three decades – as the game gets tighter and the moment gets bigger, they focus on just one thing, and whatever the team needs. Is, he succeeds; Whether it is the right pass to assist, it is superb shot-making. “

‘He’s a very rare breed of player’: Rick Carlisle on Luca Doncic

Very few players can achieve what Donsick is doing only in his third season. Donsick is trending towards another All-NBA First Team selection with his better game this year.

After the Celtics-Mavericks game, Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called Donsick a ‘rare breed player’. He also said:

“As the game gets lighter and the moment gets bigger, [Doncic’s] The focus is on only one thing: and whatever the team needs, it is succeeding. I have seen this time and time again and hunted as a coach when people like Kobe have shot. He is a very rare breed of sportsman. Not only is she focused like a laser, but she has the will and all the tools to deliver. “

Rick Carlisle knows the sky is the limit for Luca Doncic! 4 pic.twitter.com/9lO3HoSSfX – Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) 19 February 2021

After a difficult home win, the Mavericks would go on a three-game road trip. Two of those games are against the former top two teams – the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.