Lucas Torreira confirms desire to leave Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira urges the Gunners to let him be part of Boca Juniors this summer season following the passing of his mom.

The Uruguay worldwide – presently on mortgage at Atletico Madrid – tragically misplaced his mom final month after she examined constructive for COVID-19, and he has been persistently linked with a return to South America.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to attend till the top of the season earlier than discussing Torreira’s future, however the 25-year-old has begged the Gunners to let him go away amid curiosity from Boca and different golf equipment on the continent.

Talking to ESPN’s Federico Bulos, Torreira mentioned: “I wish to go to Boca Juniors now. I’m 25 years previous and I do know it is a membership that performs for excellent targets.

“I would prefer to make the followers completely happy… however I do know it is not simple. Boca ought to attain an settlement with Arsenal for a one-year mortgage.”

Arsenal have reportedly set a £15m asking worth for Torreira, who has solely began three La Liga video games beneath Diego Simeone this season.