Luciano Castro recalled when Flor Vigna rejected him: “I felt very uncomfortable”

The famous Argentine actor, Luciano Castro, who is in a relationship with Flor Vigna, recalled the beginning of their relationship and revealed that the 27-year-old previously rejected him: “He cleaned me like crazy,” he recalled .

At the premiere of PH’s new season, We Can Talk, the actor commented on the beginning of their relationship: “There have been times I’ve felt so uncomfortable and I’ve been so ashamed of something. And see if it’s going to be exposed and happened. Shame about…”

In this sense, the intimate conversation marked and elaborated on an important moment in their relationship: “One day we were chatting and I said ‘Don’t you want us to be boyfriends and formalize?’ And the floor answered me no”.

To his surprise, the young woman rejected him: “I believed he was going to say yes, …