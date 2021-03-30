ENTERTAINMENT

‘Lucifer’ season 5 part 2 gets a release date: When is the series coming back? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
'Lucifer' season 5 part 2 gets a release date: When is the series coming back? – Film Daily

It feels like the end of an era, people. Yesterday, Lucifer wrapped filming on season 6 with the series finale for the beloved series. After cancellation, revival, and a successful Netflix run, the beloved series about a crime solving devil only has to release its other episodes. This, naturally, includes the long-awaited Lucifer season 5 part 2. Because, well, it’s been f-o-r-e-v-e-r.

Okay, not forever-forever, but it’s definitely been since Aug. 2020. Essentially, it’s the same thing. Don’t argue with us. It’s the same thing. Have you lived in the world? It’s been seven years since Aug. 2020, which means seven years without Lucifer season 5 part 2. We have questions. Mainly about God (Dennis Haysbert) who is, also, apparently the Allstate guy.

Not the crossover we expected, but give us that chaotic energy in our lives, we guess. Yesterday, however, we got news of when Lucifer will drop the other eight episodes in season 5 part 2 on Netflix. Which is a big ol’ “yaaaaas” from us. Here’s what you need to know.

Contents hide
1 Expect more Lucifer in May
2 When will Lucifer season 6 be released?
3 What can we expect from Lucifer season 5 part 2?

Expect more Lucifer in May

Netflix, apparently, knew the pain & sorrow that the dedicated members of the Lucifer fandom were going through yesterday. They decided to make that torment full with an odd sense of joy by revealing the release date for Lucifer season 5 part 2. The series will return on Friday, May 28, with the other eight episodes of the bifurcated fifth season, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Also sorrow. We know all the Lucifer episodes have been filmed. So these are some of the last episodes of the beloved series that we are ever going to get. And that hurts, you know? It always hurts to say goodbye to the things you love, especially a television series because there is fandom & community. More than most fandoms, the Lucifer fandom seems to be a solid, non-toxic place.

Well then, we’re getting maudlin now.

When will Lucifer season 6 be released?

The release dates of Lucifer season 4 to season 5 part 2 actually gives us a decent idea of when Lucifer season 6 will drop. Now, of course, Netflix is more than likely to surprise us or change their minds of when to release things. But, hey, it’s always fun to play the guessing game. Besides, when Lucifer season 5 part 2 drops, then we’re going to be figuring out things anyway.

Our best guess for the release of Lucifer season 6 is late spring or early summer 2022. Lucifer season four was released in May 2019, season 5 part 1 was released in Aug 2020, and, of course, season 5 part 2 will be released in May 2021. So we’re guessing that Lucifer season 6, following this pattern, will drop in May 2022. But that’s just a guess. (You have to admit it’s a good one though.)

What can we expect from Lucifer season 5 part 2?

God. Literally. We’re expecting God along with diving into Lucifer (Tom Ellis) relationship with his father. So that’s going to be a fun family therapy session that Dr. Linda (Rachael Harris) will inevitably have to run at some point. That woman deserves all of the money in the world. Oh! We’re also getting the long-awaited Lucifer musical episode, which promises to be that sort of wonderful, weird we expect from this series.

Other than that? Most details are being kept quiet for now. The closer we get to the release date, then the more that we can probably expect to learn about the season 5 part 2.

What do you think of the release date for Lucifer? Are you mourning the series end? Let us know in the comments below!

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top