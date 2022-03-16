LATEST

Luckily: a Mac Studio delivered a few days in advance!

Posted on

The weekend will feel like Christmas Day for many Mac users who had the presence of mind to order the new Mac Studio very quickly: Apple will deliver the computers from this Friday. But for at least one lucky person, it’s already party time!

Mac4Ever indeed reports the excellent surprise of Simon, who was able to recover his Mac Studio (M1 Max) from a distributor a few days in advance. A retailer where he had placed an order… yesterday. Like what, the miracles of Christmas do not fall only in December.

The photo making you want to know more, Simon will offer more shots in the coming hours. As for Apple, the manufacturer may not appreciate too much: the delivery dates must be scrupulously respected by the distribution network, which is why the identity of this reseller has not been revealed.

