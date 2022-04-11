Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul calls Marcus Stoinis player with ‘destructive batting’- The New Indian Express

By YEARS

MUMBAI: After facing a close defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul praised his fellow teammate and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and called him a player with ‘destructive batting’.

Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 59 and a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

“Throughout the 20 overs, we kept believing that we could win this game. Like I earlier said that we have depth in our batting and today Stoinis batted at number 7. You know that you have someone over there, with so much power and destructive batting, and that’s the reason he is one of our retained players. He can win us games from any position but unfortunately, we…