Lucky Ali, after hearing the rumor of his demise, said- ‘I am alive, I am healthy’

In this era of Corona crisis, many people are losing their lives and false rumors of many people are being spread. So far, many veteran artists have bid farewell to the world, while many have been rumored to have passed away. The list includes names ranging from Meenakshi Seshadri to singer Lucky Ali. Recently, news of Lucky Ali’s death had started surfacing. His friend Nafisa denied that “the singer is fine.” “Now in the midst of all this Lucky himself has reacted to these rumors. He shared a post on social media saying that he is healthy and at home.

Lucky Ali shared a post on his Instagram Story and wrote: “Hello everyone. On the rumor of death, I want to tell you that I am alive, healthy, and resting peacefully at home. I hope you all stay at home. And will be safe. May God save us all in this difficult time. “However, in recent times, when there were rumors of Lucky Ali’s death, Nafisa Ali called it a liar and said,” Lucky Ali has not been infected with Corona. ”

Nafisa tweeted, “Lucky all right. He is at his farmhouse with his family. There is no cove. He is healthy. ” In addition, Nafisa Ali stated that “Lucky is with his family in Bengaluru. Today we talked 2-3 times a day. He is completely fine. But they also have antibodies. He is busy planning his music concert right now. We were talking about virtual concerts. However, the news of Lucky Ali’s demise had gone on last Tuesday evening and fans were disappointed after that.