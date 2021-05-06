ENTERTAINMENT

Lucky Ali, after hearing the rumor of his demise, said- ‘I am alive, I am healthy’

Avatar

In this era of Corona crisis, many people are losing their lives and false rumors of many people are being spread. So far, many veteran artists have bid farewell to the world, while many have been rumored to have passed away. The list includes names ranging from Meenakshi Seshadri to singer Lucky Ali. Recently, news of Lucky Ali’s death had started surfacing. His friend Nafisa denied that “the singer is fine.” “Now in the midst of all this Lucky himself has reacted to these rumors. He shared a post on social media saying that he is healthy and at home.

Lucky Ali shared a post on his Instagram Story and wrote: “Hello everyone. On the rumor of death, I want to tell you that I am alive, healthy, and resting peacefully at home. I hope you all stay at home. And will be safe. May God save us all in this difficult time. “However, in recent times, when there were rumors of Lucky Ali’s death, Nafisa Ali called it a liar and said,” Lucky Ali has not been infected with Corona. ”

Nafisa tweeted, “Lucky all right. He is at his farmhouse with his family. There is no cove. He is healthy. ” In addition, Nafisa Ali stated that “Lucky is with his family in Bengaluru. Today we talked 2-3 times a day. He is completely fine. But they also have antibodies. He is busy planning his music concert right now. We were talking about virtual concerts. However, the news of Lucky Ali’s demise had gone on last Tuesday evening and fans were disappointed after that.

Related Items:

Most Popular

43
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
12
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
11
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top