Lucky Charms l is making people very sick. here’s what we know

People across America are reportedly complaining of feeling sick after digging into a bowl of Lucky Charms.

Running news: The breakfast staple has been a topic of conversation online for many after people reported experiencing gastrointestinal issues. eat this, not that,



according to this HitOne consumer reported food poisoning after eating just one bowl of General Mills cereal.

description: Dozens of other complaints appeared on the website iwaspoisoned.comMost of them posted on April 4, 2022. The website has clients from the Department of Health in 45 US states as well as countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Germany.

What are they saying: a person Posted His experience on the website…