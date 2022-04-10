Ludhiana : ‘Farmers adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy’. Ludhiana News

LUDHIANA: Divisional commissioner Chandra Gaind on Saturday urged all the farmers of the state to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the traditional method of flooding.

He said that this would not only save lakhs of liters of water, but would also help in increasing the yield and reducing cost.

He said this while participating in the district level awareness camp organized at the Chief Agriculture Officer’s office, Ludhiana on Saturday. He was accompanied by MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Prime Minister Award winning progressive farmer Surjit Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technology for years, also addressed the farmers.

Disclosing the details…