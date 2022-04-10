Luis Diaz aroused the “jealousy” of a historic Liverpool player before the game against City

Luis Diaz has played 13 matches since arriving at Liverpool: Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

louis diazou It has been one of European football’s great sensations in recent weeks. Attacker Colombia Selectionwho was chosen as Winter Market’s Best Signaturescontinues to add good performance with liverpool Towards the end of the 2021-22 season.

last wednesday native barancas, La Guajirawas chosen as Figures in the match against Benfica For the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. an aid to say many (37′) and A goal at the end of the match (87′) helped Liverpool win 3-1 In Estadio da Luz, Portugal,

english team coach, Jurgen Kloppotherefore…