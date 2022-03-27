Luis Figo expresses gratitude to Rangers legend Paul Gascoigne and appreciates Ibrox’s experience

The hugs were long and heartfelt. The admiration and respect between Luis Figo and Paul Gascoigne was mutual.

In their fanfare, they were two very different players. In retirement, they are two very different characters.

But the connection between the true giants was seen on Saturday as some of the sport’s greatest names packed their stuff at Ibrox. Figo would lead his World XI to a 3-2 win over a Rangers team that included Giovanni van Bronkhorst, Barry Ferguson and Jörg Albertz. It was Gaza’s appearance that generated the biggest roar from the impressive 38,000 crowd, however, when he marked his return to Glasgow with a goal and a distinctive showman cameo. The end result, of course, didn’t matter in a game…

