Luis Pena gets narrow split decision win over Alexander Munoz

Luis Pena opens up the UFC Vegas 24 major card with a tough fought cut up determination over Alexander Munoz.

UFC Vegas 24 goes down tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The primary occasion will characteristic a key struggle within the middleweight division as former champion Robert Whittaker lastly fights Kelvin Gastelum. The 2 had been first booked again in February of 2019 at UFC 234, bu Whittaker was pressured to withdraw from after having emergency surgical procedure just some hours earlier than the struggle.

Previous to the principle occasion, lightweights Luis Pena and Alexander Munoz will kick off the principle card.

Pena (8-3) is trying to get again within the profitable column after struggling a submission loss to Khama Worthy in June. Regardless of shedding his final outing, he did choose up a win 2020 when her defeated Steve Garcia by unanimous determination.

Munoz (6-1) will likely be making simply his second stroll to the octagon and he’s hoping it’ll go higher than his first outing. When Munoz made his promotion debut in August, he suffered his first skilled defeat as he was on the shedding finish of a unanimous determination to Nasrat Haqparast.

Right here’s how the Pena and Munoz struggle went down with a round-by-round breakdown and scoring. For a full checklist of outcomes, click on right here.

Spherical 1

Munoz comes out swinging with two heavy over hand rights. Each are unsuccessful.

Pena lands a simply jab and stuffs a takedown try, however shortly after Munoz lands a takedown.

Pena is again to his, however Munoz nonetheless as ahold of Pena. First two minutes of this struggle belong to Munoz.

A charge seconds later, Pena breaks free and the 2 return to the middle of the octagon.

Pena lands a kick to the physique and Munoz comes excessive with a one-two mixture. Munoz then scores a leg kick.

Pena lands a giant flying knee, however Munoz grabs ahold of Pena and the 2 briefly clinch, however its damaged and Munoz circles across the cage.

Munoz lands one other massive punch as the primary spherical involves an in depth. Good opening spherical for the Workforce Alpha wrestling coach.

MyMMANews scores it 10-9 Munoz

Spherical 2

Pena lands first, 12 seconds into the spherical with an extended jab. He follows that up with one other lengthy shot that lands cleanly. Now he lands a kick. Nice begin to the spherical for Pena.

Pena now lands a knee and follows up with a pleasant punch.

Two minutes into the spherical its all Pena, however Munoz flips the script. He lands a heavy proper hand that backs Pena up after which secures a takedown. Pena works his manner again to the toes and we’ve got two minutes left within the spherical.

As soon as again on the toes, Pena lands a jab. After that, each males have thrown pictures, however nothing actually touchdown.

With 38 seconds left within the spherical, Munoz lands one other calf kick. He follows up a number of seconds later with a giant proper hand.

Shut spherical right here. Each males had moments. The takedown perhaps the distinction on this shut spherical that may go both manner.

MyMMANews scores it 10-9 Munoz

Spherical 3

Munoz opens with a punch to the physique. Then lands a one-two mixture.

Pena lands a stiff jab to shut out the primary minute of the final spherical. Pena is beginning to present boat and after dancing round he lands a giant knee and has Munoz backing up.

Pena is busy. Munoz throws a giant overhand punch, however Pena sees it and rolls away from the massive punch.

Each males commerce pictures within the middle, however Pena wins the trade win an extended jab.

The 2 are getting after it. Each throwing and touchdown. Munoz goes in for a takedown and Pena stuffs it after which lands some massive pictures after breaking the clinch.

Munoz lands a 3 punch mixture and there may be solely 30 seconds left within the spherical. Munoz lands once more earlier than the ultimate horn goes off.

Nice spherical. Nice struggle. Judges have their followers full right here. Doubtless whoever wins spherical two will win this struggle.

MyMMANew scores it 10-9 Pena

MyMMANews scorecard: 29-28 Munoz

Official Consequence: Luis Pena defeats Alexander Munoz by cut up determination (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)