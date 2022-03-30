Luis Suarez’s brilliant goal helped Uruguay beat Chile 2-0 in Santiago on the last date of the qualifiers

Uruguay scored two goals as they beat Chile 2–0 in Santiago for the final date of the qualifiers against Chile.

Uruguay beat Chile 2-0 in Santiago with two goals from Luis Suarez And federico valverde, Miracles didn’t come for the Trans-Andean in his last dream of trying to reach Qatar 2022, which was a chance for repechage. it red He had more ball, but lacked the ideas to convert into opponent territory. light blue It was more practical and on every occasion he knew how to hurt and in the first half he was able to convert the local goalkeeper into a figure.

The start was intense, with him playing to the needs of his opponent and taking advantage of his spaces. it gave them a good shot of valverde and a header containing Eric Thumbu Avoided the eastern target at the exit of a …