Luis Suarez’s Man City gesture seen ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League defeat

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez made sure not to step on the Manchester City badge in a classy gesture ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-finals.

City won the first leg 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from Kevin de Bruyne, so they have a slight lead in next week’s finale at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Sky Blues were probably relieved to have named Suarez on the bench before kick-off, especially when Uruguay were on a double against Alves last Saturday.

