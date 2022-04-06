Luis Suarez’s Man City gesture seen ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League defeat

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez made sure not to step on the Manchester City badge in a classy gesture ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-finals.

city First leg 1-0. won Thanks to a second half strike from Kevin De Bruyne, they therefore have a slight lead in next week’s finale at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Sky Blues were probably relieved to have named Suarez on the bench before kick-off, especially when Uruguay were on a double against Alves last Saturday.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone decided not to introduce the 35-year-old, even though his side will thank Phil Foden for good work in installing De Bruyne. Even though he will not make it to the first leg, Suarez was warming up with his teammates and was seen bypassing City’s badge as he walked out…