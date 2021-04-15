Luis Suarez’s potential Liverpool return ‘depends on Mohamed

Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez is barely prone to return to Liverpool this summer season if the Reds promote Mohamed Salah, in accordance with a report.

The 34-year-old joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona final September, and he has been in spectacular type for Diego Simeone‘s facet, scoring 19 instances in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Suarez is allegedly eager to go away the capital membership this summer season, although, and continues to be linked with a return to Liverpool, the place he scored 82 objectives in 133 appearances between 2011 and 2014.

In line with 4, there may be real curiosity from Jurgen Klopp‘s facet, who had been knocked out of the Champions League on the quarter-final stage by Actual Madrid on Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, the report claims that the Uruguay worldwide is barely anticipated to maneuver to Anfield if Salah departs throughout this summer season’s switch window.

The Egyptian, who continues to be linked with Actual Madrid and Barcelona, is allegedly of the opinion that the reigning Premier League champions are open to the concept of promoting him within the close to future.