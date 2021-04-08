“Luka Doncic has improved every year, just like LeBron James and Stephen Curry”: Stephen Silas lavishes praise upon the Mavericks star for his constant commitment to getting better | The SportsRush

Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas shares similarities he felt between Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James.

Stephen Silas is a name that has been in the NBA for over the span of 2 decades now. Before he got the rein of the Houston Rockets, he served as a deputy for multiple teams in his 21 years in the league. During his time, he had the chance to work with some generational talents.

He served as an assistant for five teams and was a scout for another. He started his NBA career by signing up as an assistant for the Charlotte Bobcats in 2000. In 2002, he joined the New Orleans Hornets in the same position.

Then in 2003, he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he got to work with a rookie LeBron James. In 2005, he joined the Washington Wizards as a scout. The scouting gig did not last for long, as he joined the Golden State Warriors as an assistant in 2006.

There he worked with a rookie Stephen Curry, and see him progress. He joined the Hornets again in 2010, and after 8 years in that job, he moved to Dallas Mavericks in 2018. There he saw rookie Luka Doncic weave his magic.

Stephen Silas draws similarities between Luka Doncic and other stars

For someone who has seen LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Luka Doncic all in their formative years in the league, it isn’t hard to draw a comparison between the three. Even though their play styles differ, there are similarities among the three. Stephen Silas uses this opportunity to point those out.

Stephen Silas started his pregame Zoom tonight by calling Luka Doncic a “basketball savant” and ended it with this really candid answer about what LeBron, Steph and Luka have in common. Silas coached all three as rookies. pic.twitter.com/O8oJdehnFn — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 7, 2021

Silas pointed out how all three of them are really smart when it comes to basketball. When watching game clips, they would already know what is about to be told to them. Another thing he pointed out was how all three of them have a very strong work ethic.

“They all have gotten so much better from year to year and I was blessed to be with those guys at the beginning, so I could see the growth that each guy has had. You don’t get that much better by just kind of not working or just expecting to get better all of the sudden.”

While Silas has not had the best start to his head coach career, things should work out for him soon enough.