Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic was diagnosed with a left calf strain on Monday afternoon after an MRI. Per ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Doncic’s position for Game 1 of the Mavericks’ first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday is still unknown as Dallas has set a timetable for his return.

Doncic suffered an injury in Dallas’ regular season final against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. With an 18-point lead in the Mavericks…