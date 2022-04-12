Luka Doncic limp to the floor with calf strain, playoff position unknown

This is the reason that many teams going to the playoffs on the last day of the season have seated star players.

Dallas had something to play for – the Mavericks win combined with the defeat of the Suns would have propelled Dallas to the No. 3 seed – so Luka Doncic Was out of court on Sunday. Then this happened.

Luka Doncic was ruled out of the game due to a left calf strain. pic.twitter.com/aJ1uJPf68N — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) 11 April 2022

Doncic did not return to the game with what the team described as a calf strain.

The Mavericks are closed until 1 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, when they tip-off their 4/5 series against the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks seem like the most dangerous team outside Phoenix in the West in recent times and are likely to be the betting favorites against the Jazz, but only if Doncic…