Luka Modric ‘agrees new Real Madrid contract’

Luka Modric 'agrees new Real Madrid contract'

Actual Madrid agree a brand new one-year contract with skilled midfielder Luka Modric, in line with a report.

Actual Madrid have reportedly come to an settlement with Luka Modric over a brand new one-year deal.

The Croatian’s present contract on the Bernabeu is because of expire on the finish of June, and there was a number of hypothesis surrounding his future over the previous couple of months.

The 35-year-old stays an vital participant for Los Blancos, although, scoring 4 instances and contributing six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions throughout the 2020-21 marketing campaign.

Based on Model, the 2 events have now come to an settlement over a one-year deal, with Modric accepting a wage discount because of the monetary influence of the coronavirus outbreak.

The skilled midfielder has made 383 appearances for Madrid since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, scoring 26 instances and contributing 61 assists within the course of.

The Croatia worldwide has received 16 trophies throughout his time with Los Blancos, in the meantime, together with two La Liga titles and 4 Champions League crowns.

