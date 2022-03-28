Lukaku Bousoufa shines next to beachgoer Courtois and “KDB in Paris”: Red Devils enjoy vacation. Red Devil

Lukaku befriends Bousoufa in Miami



Group outing for some of the Chelsea boys. Romelu Lukaku went to Miami with Hakim Ziyech, Trevoh Chaloba and goalkeeper Kepa. The Red Devil also ran into an old acquaintance with Embark Boussufa.

Lukaku wrote on Instagram, “You are more than a friend. I will always be grateful for what you have done for me.” As a big fan of the NBA, the striker also participated in NBA games between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets.