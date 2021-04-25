Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

The 2021 NFL Draft‘s tight finish class isn’t identified for its depth on Day 3. Nonetheless, there are some intriguing developmental tight finish candidates who might go on to outperform expectations within the NFL. A type of intriguing NFL Draft prospects is Ohio State tight finish Luke Farrell. As soon as a highly-rated recruit, does Farrell have the bodily traits essential to develop right into a contributor?

Luke Farrell NFL Draft Profile

Place: Tight Finish

Faculty: Ohio State

Present Yr: Redshirt Senior

Top: 6’5 1/2″

Weight: 251 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Luke Farrell Scouting Report

Positives: Good-sized tight finish who performs powerful, instinctive soccer. Retains his head on a swivel as a blocker, stays with assignments, and bends his knees.

Stays sq., exhibits power, and works blocks. Rapidly releases into cross routes, shows reliable palms, and properly adjusts to the errant throw.

Takes an enormous hit but holds onto the ball and makes the tough reception with defenders draped on him. Finds the open spot within the beneath protection and likewise provides effort blocking downfield.

Negatives: Performs to at least one velocity, lacks a burst, and isn’t a downfield menace as a cross catcher. Stable, but not dominant blocker.

Evaluation: Farrell lacks nice upside however will get probably the most from his capacity. He’s completed sufficient as each a blocker and cross catcher to make an NFL roster as a 3rd tight finish.

Luke Farrell Participant Profile

The Ohio State offense doesn’t usually characteristic tight ends. It didn’t below City Meyer, and Ryan Day, thus far, has adopted his predecessor’s instance. Even people who made it to the NFL just lately — Jeff Heuerman in 2015 and Nick Vannett in 2016 — weren’t focal factors in school. The identical might be mentioned for Luke Farrell, who has an opportunity to be drafted this yr.

Farrell was a four-star recruit popping out of highschool, and the 163rd-ranked recruit within the 2016 recruiting class. Farrell might have gone to a program with a greater monitor document of tight finish utilization. Boston School, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State all introduced gives to the 6-foot-6, 244-pound cross catcher. Nonetheless, the Perry, Ohio native selected to remain in-state and turn into an Ohio State Buckeye.

Luke Farrell’s profession as an Ohio State tight finish

By coming to Ohio State, Farrell traded in a chance to be a premier menace for an opportunity to realize victory as a group. He by no means caught greater than 20 passes in a season, and solely caught 34 whole passes in his total Ohio State profession. Nonetheless, Farrell grew to be a revered member of the Buckeyes’ offense. He did his job as a blocker/situational receiver and was comfy in that position.

Farrell redshirted in his first season with the Buckeyes. He then returned as a redshirt freshman for the 2017 season. Farrell solely caught two passes in 2017 however managed to make use of that marketing campaign as a springboard for an improved 2018. Farrell was Ohio State’s high tight finish in 2018, catching 20 passes for 205 yards, in addition to his first profession landing.

Sadly for Farrell, 2018 can be the height of his particular person collegiate profession. The Ohio State tight finish solely caught 7 passes for 119 yards and a rating in 2019. By 2020, Jeremy Ruckert comfortably overtook him as the first tight finish and Farrell logged solely 5 catches (for 37 yards and a landing). After the 2020 season, Farrell formally declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Luke Farrell’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

There received’t be a very massive market early on for Farrell. The Ohio State tight finish was by no means a constant menace within the passing sport. It’s value noting that, though Ohio State’s offense passes the ball an important deal, tight ends aren’t used as steadily. Nonetheless, Farrell’s incapacity to interrupt out spells doubt over his upside on the professional stage. However Farrell does have some developmental potential, regardless.

On the Ohio State Professional Day, Farrell examined properly. He earned a Relative Athletic Rating of 8.63. Numbers that contributed to that rating included a 4.82 40-yard sprint, a 36.5-inch vertical, a 118-inch broad bounce, and 22 bench reps with 33-inch arms. Farrell is hard, well-rounded, and now has confirmed athletic traits. That’s greater than sufficient to earn him some curiosity on mid-to-late Day 3, however that is perhaps his ceiling.

Which groups might greatest make the most of Farrell’s ability set?

It’s onerous to think about that Farrell will become something greater than a strong No. 2 tight finish, however his athletic profile is intriguing. He’s not a deep menace, as his 40-time confirms. Nonetheless, he has sufficient explosiveness and agility for his measurement to develop right into a extra respectable menace in short-yardage and red-zone conditions Moreover, Farrell’s excessive ground as a blocker compounds his quick utility.

For groups like Washington, Buffalo, and Atlanta, Farrell can be a pleasant low-risk addition in Spherical 6 or Spherical 7. It’s additionally value noting that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach City Meyer helped carry Farrell to the Buckeyes again in 2016. He might in the end spend a late-round choose on a well-recognized participant in Farrell.

