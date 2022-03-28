Luke Shaw hints at unhappiness at Manchester United after ‘always feeling wanted’ with England

Luke Shaw gave a nod about his discontent at Manchester United after his goal-scoring contribution to England’s 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland.

The 26-year-old drove home from the edge of the box to equalize England at Wembley, with his overall performance the latest of a series of strong performances at the international level under Gareth Southgate.

But that hasn’t happened during his club stint, as United’s interim boss Ralph Rangnick lacks confidence in Shaw’s abilities.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Saturday’s match, Shaw said: “You always enjoy the atmosphere Gareth creates here.

“I think when I come here it’s about joy and…