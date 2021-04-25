Luke Shaw set for new £190k-a-week Manchester United deal?

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly in line for a brand new £190k-a-week contract at Outdated Trafford owing to his spectacular performances this time period.

The previous Southampton man has managed to remain match within the 2020-21 marketing campaign, and he’s reaping the rewards beneath Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with one purpose and 6 assists from 40 appearances in all competitions.

Shaw is believed to pocket £150k per week on his current United deal, which doesn’t expire till 2023, however Pink Devils chiefs reportedly need to reward his performances with an imminent wage improve.

Based on the TMT Star, Man United will hope to tie Shaw right down to the membership till 2024, and his wages will rise to £190k per week together with his new contract.

Shaw has largely stored summer season signing Alex Such out of Solskjaer’s Premier League beginning XI this time period, and the report provides that the previous Porto man might hunt down a summer season exit after rising pissed off together with his lack of begins.

Shaw has endured an injury-hit time at Man United since arriving in the summertime of 2014, making 179 appearances for the membership throughout all competitions.